Ahoy, you are the Titanic's newest staff member!

Your job is to add new deck chairs, color them, and move them around to create the most aesthetically pleasing arrangement of chairs. If you do a really good job, you might even get promoted! Hello, career advancement!

Don't worry, the ship will be fine. Your work is not an exercise in futility, and you are not just amusing yourself as you hurtle towards your infinite doom. Life is not meaningless and your labor does have cosmic value.

Controls:



You, too, can rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic using only your mouse! Click and drag on a chair to edit its position, and hover over it while scrolling to change its rotation. Toggle on and off edit mode with the paint brush button!





By Alvin, Avi, and Caroline