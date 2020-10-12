Length: about 2 minutes

Ahoy, you are the Titanic's newest staff member! 

Your job is to add new deck chairs, color them, and move them around to create the most aesthetically pleasing arrangement of chairs. If you do a really good job, you might even get promoted! Hello, career advancement! 

Don't worry, the ship will be fine. Your work is not an exercise in futility, and you are not just amusing yourself as you hurtle towards your infinite doom. Life is not meaningless and your labor does have cosmic value.

Controls:

You, too, can rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic using only your mouse! Click and drag on a chair to edit its position, and hover over it while scrolling to change its rotation. Toggle on and off edit mode with the paint brush button!

By Alvin, Avi, and Caroline

More information
StatusPrototype
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 5.0 out of 5 stars
(1 total ratings)
AuthorsAlvinHermans, Avi Romanoff, carolerman
GenreInteractive Fiction
Made withBlender, Unity, Audacity
TagsGame Maker's Toolkit Jam, Hand-drawn, Short, Story Rich

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

mylove4evr3 years ago

10/10. was able to reach over 100 hundred chairs. very funny, and nice art

Reply
westin3 years ago

the art style is so great!!

Reply
BenNBen3 years ago

Really dug the promotions, wondering when I might be able to snag a raise as Chair Czar.

Reply
RachelPrianka3 years ago

Haha this is so cute and fun! :D
I like the little achievements.

Reply